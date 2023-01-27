Over the years, Bardock has become one of the most beloved characters in dragonball. Thanks to his recent participation in the Granolah arc, fans have not stopped showing their love for Goku’s father. Thus, one artist in particular was given the task of creating an illustration that shows us what Braddock would look like in Super Saiyan 4.

Not long ago, the artist known as Vitoalfonsoz, decided to create an illustration that shows us what Bardock would look like with the power of Super Saiyan 4, the one who leaves the golden hair on one side, and opts for a more traditional design for this breed.

Undoubtedly, a very interesting job that suits this character perfectly. Over the years, some non-canon works have shown us Bardock with the power of the original Super Saiyan, so it’s interesting to see yet another power.

Considering the role Bardock played in Dragon Ball Super, it is likely that we will see this character in the future, although it would only be as a memory.

