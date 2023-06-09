No direct Q2 for the Gresini team

Particularly bitter Friday for the team Gresiniat least judging by the result of the classification of the combined times of the first two sessions of free practice of the Italian Grand Prix: both of its pilots, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantoniothey closed out of the Top-10which will not allow them to directly access Q2 of tomorrow’s qualifying, i.e. the decisive session for assigning pole position.

The illusion of PL1

Consequently, the second chance will come in Q1, but what is surprising above all is the 13th position final of the Spanish, seen and considered that the latter had even been the author of absolute best time in PL1. A result that the Faenza team had hoped for, but failed in the afternoon: “It seemed like the perfect Friday but the last run didn’t go as we hoped – commented Marquez – maybe I missed some reference. It must be said that as an ‘ideal lap’ we would be in Q2, but I want to think positively. Tomorrow it could rain and then a few more laps in Q1 could also be useful. We’re fast, we have great pace, so we just need to stay focused.”

Di Giannantonio falls

More disappointing, however, the performance of Fabio Di Giannantonio. 17th in FP1, the Roman rider completely ruined his comeback opportunities by crashing under braking into the first corner, thus not changing his standings situation: “Too bad about the fall – he added – Rins was in front of me and had just finished his fast lap, I braked a little further and a little further inside and it closed. Luckily I didn’t do anything. Good day in general, especially with the medium tyre. With the softs we have to improve because they push a lot in front and we struggle to turn tight. Tomorrow there will be a great Q1 to do and we can do it”.