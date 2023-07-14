With a tweet and a message on its official website, the Japanese software house ILLUSIONwhich specializes in the erotic games market for PC, announces the closure of its activities for the next Friday 18 August.

“We thank you for your continued support of our products. This time, development and sales will end on August 18, 2023. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the customers who have supported us to date and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

From August 18, in addition to the sale of products, it will no longer be possible to visit the company’s social accounts and support will no longer be provided for previously sold products. Among the most famous titles of the developer we can count Sexy Beach, Oppai Slider, Artificial Girl, VR Kanojo and many others.

Source: ILLUSION