We rehabilitate a family house of traditional typology in the villages of the Huerta del Segura. It was built by the grandparents of the current owner, who was born in it and now, after many years uninhabited, she returns with love and enthusiasm to give it a new life with her family. All the more reason for the project to be generated from the respect and enhancement of her traces. The pre-existing arch, which greets us upon entering, the original pavement, with its characteristic reddish colour, and the large patio facing south; they become the protagonists of our intervention, establishing an interesting language between 1927 and 2022.

Starting from the desire for a large patio with a swimming pool around which life would revolve, we enlarged the original patio and introduced it towards the house. The pergola, colonized by an old vine, establishes a pleasant transition between the dining room-kitchen and the outside. The exterior arch of hurdles, which houses the space for storage and exterior bathroom, embraces the space to enjoy the pool. Two outdoor spaces connected by water and surrounded by vegetation, which will climb through the arches, coexisting with the existing walls that delimit the patio.