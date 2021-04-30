Drivers reported that they were surprised by beggars knocking on the windows of their vehicles and claiming that they suffer from fake diseases and cannot buy prescriptions, noting that some beggars knock on the doors of homes and sympathize with women with tragic stories about difficult living and economic conditions.

During a tour of the commercial centers and markets, “Emirates Today” monitored the presence of a number of beggars in front of the gates of shops, some of them tying their hands to medical gauze, for the sympathy of passers-by, while beggars deliberately carry babies and hold prescriptions, while beggars talk about the loss of their husbands and the need for money from In order to buy food for their children.

For its part, the competent police authorities in the country launched campaigns in the markets and residential areas during the holy month of Ramadan, and intensified their security patrols to monitor and control all those who engage in begging.

Victims of beggars in front of commercial centers and consumer stores, Muhammad Abu Al-Amin, Khaled Al-Saifi, and Jasim Khalil said that they had difficulty escaping from beggars in front of shopping and consumer centers and stores and in parking lots, as beggars deliberately stand in front of them and prevent them from moving to force them to donate money to them, through Urging them and urging them to ask for money and delaying their entry to the centers and shops.

They added that most of the beggars claim that they have fake diseases and carried a medicine bag, papers, and medical reports to beg passers-by, and upon reviewing the medical reports, it was found that they were issued outside the country, fake and unofficial, and there was no stamp on them or the name of a health center or hospital.

They indicated that beggars have become more daring in asking for money, as they knock on the windows of vehicles with force, which forces them to respond to them and donate to them.

They added that beggars deliberately accompany young children with them, and go to homes during morning times and knock on the doors of houses in residential buildings that contain dozens of apartments, and when the door opens for them, they ask for help, claiming that they have lost their husbands.

Hussein Al-Adham, Hamid Obaid and Muhammad Shaheen confirmed that beggars are annoying passersby by insisting on seeking help, because they realize that their victims will fulfill their desires in the end in order to get rid of their repeated urges and inconveniences, so they get money easily and in various ways, adding that some beggars have them. Their own vehicles, and some of them use taxis to move from one place to another, and they also beg begging for petrol station visitors.

Electronic awareness

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that it had launched a campaign since the beginning of Ramadan to address the negative phenomenon of begging, through electronic security awareness campaigns about the dangers of begging, and intensifying security patrols in markets and residential areas to monitor beggars, and to control all those who engage in begging.

She explained that community members should not help beggars in order to confront this dangerous group that constitutes an uncivilized manifestation, and donate and direct financial support to official charities that are authorized to meet the needs of the needy and stop them from asking and begging, and reporting any manifestations of begging by calling the police operations on 910 .





