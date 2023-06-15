Last week was quite strong in terms of rumors of Nintendoand it is that there was talk of a film dedicated to Legend of Zeldawhich would be in charge of those who worked in Super Mario, Illumination Studios. And now, after it is information almost confirmed by the people, those responsible for the study themselves came out to talk about it.

The leader of this animation division, Chris Meledandri, spoke on this unique topic at the Annecy International Animation Festival, hinting that this is misinformation by the media. He mentions that the collaboration with Nintendo has been one of the best to date, but that there are still no deals for a film of Zelda.

Let’s remember, that the only agreement they have active is the sequel to Super Mario Bros., which would already be in planning to launch in subsequent years with a somewhat more elaborate plot. For now, fans are thinking of having new characters like Daisy and of course, the important participation of Yoshi On campus.

For its part, this film has become one of the most commercially successful, so making a second part would be of great convenience both for the animation studio and for Nintendo. Regarding the franchise Marionothing has been said about releasing a major new game, at least until today there is no direct on the horizon for its reveal.

Via: The Wrap

Editor’s note: It is clear that if it is real they are not going to reveal it at the moment, and it seems that it will take years to know if they are really going to dare to take this step with the saga. I would like to, but it is scary in terms of how they might treat the franchise.