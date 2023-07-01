The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, announced some news about early retirement. On June 1, the new legislation that will govern the early retirement of people with disabilities equal to or greater than 45% will enter into force.

The biggest novelty announced by the minister is the reduction from 15 to 5 years of the minimum contribution period required to be able to access early retirement. This is stated in Royal Decree 370/2023, of May 16, which modifies Royal Decree 1851/2009, published by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In this way, the years of contribution required from 15 to 5 years from the diagnosis of disability greater than 45% are seduced to access early retirement, being a requirement to have worked a time equivalent to the minimum contribution period. In addition, the same regime will be applied to people who have more than one disabling pathology if, together, they exceed 45% disability. Currently, 45% is required to be caused by a single pathology according to the standard published by the BOE.

The Ministry assures that the new standard will facilitate both its accreditation and its updating. The accreditation of the disability may be carried out through certification from the Imserso or from the autonomous communities, through a medical report that proves that one of the pathologies contemplated has been suffered and the date of onset of the disease.

He #CMin improves the access of people with disabilities over 45% to early retirement: 🔹Reduces the required years of contribution from the recognition of the disability to 5

🔹Facilitates accreditation

🔹 Speed ​​up the update of the list of pathologies 👇👀 pic.twitter.com/2ZUE5ow8Hd – José Luis Escrivá (@joseluisescriva) May 16, 2023

Illnesses that reduce the retirement age



The new regulations contemplate an update of the illnesses that can suppose an anticipation of the retirement age. In this way, a new procedure will be launched, “more agile and simple”, to update the list of pathologies, so that it will be included in the annex to the standard and can be modified by Ministerial Order of the Ministry of Inclusion.

These are the pathologies that can mean an anticipation of retirement age:

– Intellectual disability.

– Cerebral palsy.

– Genetic anomalies: Down syndrome, Prader Willi syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, Osteogenesis imperfecta, Achondroplasia, Cystic Fibrosis, Wilson’s disease.

– Autism spectrum disorders.

– Congenital anomalies secondary to Thalidomide.

– Polio sequelae or post-polio syndrome.

– Acquired brain damage: head trauma, sequelae of CNS tumors, infections or poisoning.

– Mental illness: Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder.

– Neurological disease: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, leukodystrophies, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic spinal cord injury.