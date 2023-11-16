Illnesses of pets | Musti Group: There was potato poison in the dog food – “A wake-up call for the entire industry”

According to Musti Group, the cause of the pets’ illness has been confirmed.

Black and the cause of the illnesses of pets that ate food sold in the Mirri chain has been confirmed to be the potato’s natural poison, i.e. the high glycoalkaloid level of foreign potato flakes, says pet food company Musti Group.

Elevated levels of glycoalkaloids were revealed in laboratory tests of both the raw material and the finished pet food product. Musti Group says that it has investigated the issue in cooperation with the Food Agency, veterinarians and raw material producers.

Glycoalkaloids are natural poisons in plants, which protect plants against diseases and pests, says the Food Agency on its website.

According to the Food Agency, the glycoalkaloid content rises in potatoes when they start to sprout or turn green. To prevent greening, the potato must be stored protected from light. Green or sprouted potatoes should not be eaten, as they can cause, for example, stomach or intestinal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and nervous symptoms.

Musti Group has used potato flakes in two products that were removed from sale a week ago. The removed products are Smaak Herkkä fish grain-free dog food and Smaak Grain-free chicken cat food.

Pet food manufacturers Dagsmark Petfood and Alvar Pet have also said that they have withdrawn pet food from sale as a precaution.

Black Group says that it also tested possible microbiological causes of symptoms based on a list prepared together with the Food Agency. However, these samples have been clean.

The Food Agency is still continuing its own investigations.

According to Musti Group CEO David Rönnberg, the company apologizes to all its customers, and especially to those whose pets have fallen ill.

“This should never have happened. We will do everything we can to restore our customers’ trust,” he says in the announcement.

Rönnberg states that the case must also be a wake-up call for the entire pet food industry.

“Together with the European food authorities, we have to influence so that limit values ​​are defined for feed in the EU. Only in this way can we really make sure that this never happens again.”

Musti Group says that in the future, it will measure the glycoalkaloid level of each incoming batch of potatoes. The company has also promised to compensate its customers for the veterinary expenses incurred in the case.