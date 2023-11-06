Illnesses of dogs | The Food Agency investigates “suspicious” raw materials – Dog food is suspected of causing serious symptoms

Musti ja Mirri announced on Friday that it had withdrawn dog food from sale, which is suspected of causing serious symptoms to pets. The Food Agency says that it has started an investigation into the matter.

Food Agency has started an investigation into the dog food sold by the Musti ja Mirri chain, which is suspected of making dogs sick.

Suspected illnesses are related SMAAK Delicate fish grain-free – for dog food, which is produced in Musti and Mirri’s own factory in Liedo. Musti and Mirri have pulled dog food out of sale a few items.

Section manager of the feed division Hanna Laatio says that the Food Agency is investigating the matter in cooperation with the dog food factory. Samples are taken from the dog food and taken for analysis. This may take up to weeks.

The pet supply company Musti Group takes samples in self-monitoring, but the authorities are also scheduled to organize sampling.

“There is nothing certain to say yet. Only questionable raw materials. The challenge is that laboratory tests take some time.”

About that the dog food factory contacted the agency about the matter last week. Pet food is feed and is covered by feed legislation.

The factory is legally obliged to react to situations where it has doubts about the product manufactured by the factory, says Laatio. The factory must find out where the possible cause lies.

“If a feed industry operator suspects a defect in the product they are manufacturing, they always have the obligation to report the suspicion to the supervising authority, in this case the feed division of the Food Agency. This is what the operator has done.”

Next, the raw materials are traced. Legislation requires operators in the feed industry to keep records of the production of the product and the batches of raw materials used in it. In this way, it is possible to trace the raw materials used in the product, the raw materials of the manufacturing batches and the batches of these raw materials.

“Let’s find out what might be there.”

Box says that there is a lot of legislation within the EU, which primarily aims to prevent the occurrence of such situations.

“The legislation makes it absolutely clear that the manufacturer is responsible for the safety and quality of feed.”

He considers the production of dog food in Finland to be well controlled, but not everything can be noticed even under control.

“Also, not all problems can be seen on the surface, which is why, for example, laboratory tests play an important role both in the operator’s quality assurance and in official supervision.”

The purpose of the monitoring is to verify whether the operators comply with the legislation, says Laatio. Supervision is carried out in accordance with the risk-based supervision plan. In addition, in such surprising situations, supervision is targeted as required by the situation.

Food Agency has also received some contacts from dog owners, but the agency has directed them to contact the manufacturer or manufacturer. The task of the feed division of the Food Agency is to clarify the matter with the manufacturing plant.

If the dog owner suspects that there is a problem with the dog food, they should contact its manufacturer or seller, advises Laatio. You can contact the manufacturer at least in cases where it is a domestic product. In the case of a product manufactured abroad, you can contact, for example, the place where the product was purchased in Finland.

The progress of the official investigation will be announced when more information becomes available. Musti Group is responsible for information related to its own reports, according to the Food Agency.

Refinement 6.11. at 16.23: SMAAK Delicate fish grain-free – a few batches of dog food have been withdrawn from sale. Earlier, one could get the impression from the story that the product had been completely withdrawn from sale.