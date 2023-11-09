Illnesses of dogs | Musti Group will completely stop selling the dog and cat food that caused the illnesses

Musti and Mirri will stop selling both Smaak Herkkä kala grain-free dog food and Smaak Viljato cat food chicken.

“As a precautionary measure, today we have removed from sale the products named Smaak Herkkä kala grain-free dog food and Smaak Grain-free cat food chicken from sale in their entirety, because these have used potato flakes from the same foreign raw material manufacturer as in the product batches that were previously removed from sale,” informs Musti Group on its website.

Musti and Mirri apologize to their customers in their recent announcement. The company says that it has gone through the contacts from customers.

Musti ja Mirri says that they have also received complaints from their customers about the previous batches of the product that is now being withdrawn from sale

“Based on the precautionary principle, we want to completely remove these two products from sale,” the announcement says.

