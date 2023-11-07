Illnesses of dogs | KKV: Musti ja Mirri is obliged to compensate the veterinary expenses if the food has made the dogs sick

The pet supply company Musti ja Mirri announced on Friday that it has withdrawn from sale lots of dog food that is suspected of making dogs sick.

Black and Mirri will probably have to compensate the owners for the veterinary expenses caused by the dogs’ illnesses, estimates the leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) Raija Marttala.

A pet supply company announced on Friday that it had withdrawn from the sale lots of dog food, about which several complaints had been made. Several dog owners have said that they suspect that their dogs got sick from the food.

The symptoms have been severe and required expensive veterinary visits. For example, a resident of Haukiputaa Jenni Vähäkuopus told HS on Saturday for veterinary expenses of more than two thousand euros.

So far, the company has only reimbursed its customers for the price of faulty products. The investigation of the product is still ongoing, so there is no certainty about the cause of the symptoms.

Marttalan according to which the situation can be assessed on the basis of the Consumer Protection Act.

“If there has been a mistake in the food that causes the dog to get sick, the company that sold the food is responsible,” says Marttala.

Depending on the case, the manufacturer or the importer of the product may also be responsible. However, in the case of Muisti and Mirri, the company is also the manufacturer of the product. The withdrawn SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food is manufactured in the company’s own factory in Liedo.

The company is obliged to compensate the price of the product but also the damage it causes to other property, if there is a sufficiently clear connection between the faulty product and the damage. Dogs are considered property by law. According to Marttala, there seems to be a fairly clear connection between the food eaten and the dogs getting sick.

“This means, for example, reimbursement of veterinary expenses. If it happens so badly that the animal has to be euthanized, the value of the animal may also come into question. We are not aware of any previous solution practices for similar situations.”

Marttala at this stage advises consumers to make a claim directly to the company.

If the dog is insured, the consumer can demand from the company the part of the veterinary bill that is not covered by the insurance. If you apply for compensation from the insurance company for the veterinary bill only afterwards, you can leave a reservation in the claim. You can therefore send a claim to the company, even if you are not yet sure how much of the bill the insurance will cover.

“It is up to the company how the requirements are approached. If the matter is not resolved, the next step is to contact consumer advice”, says Marttala.

Musti and Mirri will probably have to pay even when the insurance company has paid the veterinary expenses. Insurance companies can also seek compensation from the company.

Possibly Incorrect batches of SMAAK Herkkä kala grain-free dog food have been sold in all Musti ja Mirri and Pete dog supply stores around Finland.

The product’s laboratory tests were started as soon as the first complaint arrived almost a week ago on Tuesday, Musti ja Mirri’s category manager Tiia Antila told HS on Saturday.

Also The Food Agency has started an investigation related to the productwhich may take several weeks to complete.