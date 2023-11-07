Illnesses of dogs | Dog food is about something bigger than nutrition: That’s why the food scandal “shakes something fundamental”, says the researcher

Docent Henna Syrjälä estimates that dog owners are dissatisfied with the way Musti and Mirri have reacted to the situation. He considers the next decisive thing to be how the company plans to fix its mistakes.

In social there has been a heated debate in the media about Mustin and Mirri’s dog food, which is suspected of causing severe symptoms in dogs.

Docent Henna Syrjälä from the University of Vaasa has studied consumption related to pets and has not come across a similar case in his career as a researcher, at least in the case of domestic dog food. He describes the consumption of dog food as multifactorial.

“It’s easy to think that consuming dog food is simple. Such that ‘let’s put some pieces in the cup’. This case shows how complex the matter is.”

Syrjälä considers the discussion sparked by the case as a sign of how important pets are to people today.

“According to research, the vast majority of consumers consider a pet a member of the family. People’s reactions are quite strong if something threatens the health of a family member. There are a lot of emotions associated with this, which explains to a large extent why the reactions have been so great,” he assessed.

Many people also identify with these feelings, even if their own dog has not developed symptoms.

“The question arises: what if this had happened to my dog?”

So in food production for humans as well as dogs, we often rely on the domesticity of the food, says Syrjälä. Suspicions of illness are also related SMAAK Delicate fish grain-free – for dog food, which is produced in Musti and Mirri’s own factory in Liedo.

“Many have commented that they did their best when giving their dog good quality food. In this case, the domestic brand was suddenly not a safe and reliable option. That’s why the case has become a big disappointment.”

When it comes to dry dog ​​food in particular, dog owners trust that experts have deemed it to contain the necessary ingredients for the animal to do well.

“In this case, something fundamental has been shaken a little in the wrong direction,” he reflects.

Black and Mirri announced on Friday that it had withdrawn the product lots of the dog food in question after receiving complaints from customers about them.

Syrjälä, who followed the discussion on social media, estimates that consumers are dissatisfied with how the pet supply company has reacted to the situation.

“It seems that consumers feel that complaints have been responded to slowly because the dogs have had time to eat food for extra days, even if the recall could have been made earlier. Many are also wondering what kind of compensation Musti and Mirri are going to make.”

It is crucial how the marketer, i.e. Musti ja Mirri, intends to correct his mistakes, Syrjälä estimates. Among other things, HS told earlierhow many dog ​​owners have had to spend large sums of money on veterinary bills for symptoms likely caused by food.

“A person and a pet together form a kind of consumption unit with two actors. Even so, serious product complaints show that there has been a failure to satisfy the needs of both parties. The animal feels bad, but the person has also had to make big financial stakes in this, in addition to the fact that the matter has touched on an emotional level.”

Step aside considers it partially justified that people are “fuming” about it on social media. As a researcher, he has observed that pet owners may be more likely to have a conversation when it comes to their own pet’s well-being.

“When it comes to serious symptoms in pets, this is completely understandable.”

However, he reminds that group discussions on social media can sometimes get heated around other topics as well. Especially if the topic is a topic concerning the consumer.

“I have also studied other consumer phenomena. This is common in any social media phenomenon these days, some of the commenters intentionally just want to speed up the conversation.”