Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Illnesses of dogs | Alvar Pet is withdrawing dog food from sale as a precaution, may contain the same substance as the foods linked to illnesses

November 8, 2023
Musti Group previously reported that the symptoms of the sick dogs may be glycoalkaloid poisoning caused by foreign potato flakes.

Finn pet startup Alvar Pet is recalling a batch of dog food that may have used the same potato flakes as Musti Group’s pet food products.

According to the company, this is a precautionary measure. The recall only applies to Vakaa products sold in packages of two, six and ten kilos, with a best-before date of October 9, 2024.

Musti Group reported earlier on Wednesday that the symptoms of the sick dogs are possibly glycoalkaloid poisoning caused by foreign potato flakes.

