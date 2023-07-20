Several hours late, inconvenience and above all feeling ill. It was a nightmare journey for those who yesterday, Wednesday 19 July, had to leave Malaga and land at Milan Malpensa with the Ryanair flight at 10.10 in the morning: on board many Spaniards bound for Italy, but also many Italians who had been in Spain for the holidays. The flight left 12 hours late, at 10.20 pm, and landed after midnight at Malpensa: but in this case the biggest inconvenience involved not only the departure time, but much more.

More than a few passengers who were on board told it on social media: someone on Facebook, someone else on Twitter. But above all on TikTok, where an influencer with over a million followers, Marco Ferrero, posted what was happening with almost apocalyptic scenes: “The worst flight of my life”, writes @iconize, complete with images of passengers dripping with sweat, women complaining of illness and girls using a fan to get some air. “We were locked inside the plane for three hours, without air conditioning and with 42 degrees outside, they made us get off after people got sick, some passed out, some had panic attacks, even the ambulance arrived – he says in the video – I’ve never seen anything like this”.

The Codes association invites passengers to report any inconvenience with the flight, such as delays, lack of assistance, disruptions and extreme situations, such as hours spent on board without air conditioning by those on the direct Ryanair flight from Malaga to Milan Malpensa. It is possible to contact the Codici association on 065571996 or at the address [email protected].