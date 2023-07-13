Moneglia – An 84-year-old tourist died in the late afternoon while he was taking a swim in the Moneglia sea.

The man fell ill after a few strokes. To realize what was happening were some swimmers who alerted the lifeguard.

The elderly man was rescued and accompanied to shore where he was taken care of by the medical staff 118. He also intervened on the spot the fire brigade helicopter. Despite doctors’ efforts, the man never recovered.