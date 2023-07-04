In Anguillara Sabazia one woman has an illness while swimming in the lake, just 42 years old. She was enjoying a relaxing day on Lake Martignano, together with 16 year old daughter, she too fell ill while she was in the water with her mother. Unfortunately for the woman there was nothing they could do, while her teenage daughter was immediately transported to the hospital for initial treatment.

On Sunday 2 July 2023 the 42-year-old woman was at Anguillara Sabazia, enjoying a bit of fresh air and relaxation with his 16-year-old daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter. While he was taking a bath, however, he fell ill.

The woman was in the water with his teenage daughter and granddaughter, when she suddenly felt ill. The other bathers who witnessed her scene immediately rescued her, but there was nothing they could do for her.

Despite the timely intervention of the other swimmers, the woman did not make it. Those present also rescued her 16-year-old daughter, who was also ill like her mother, while she was in the waters of the lake.

The deceased woman’s 16-year-old daughter was immediately airlifted to Gemelli Polyclinic of Romewhere she is still hospitalized. Fortunately, it would not be life threatening. The 3-year-old niece, on the other hand, was entrusted to her partner.

Illness while swimming in the lake: for a 42-year-old woman there was nothing to do

THE Carabinieri of Anguillara they immediately started the investigation, to understand what could have happened to both the 42-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter, both affected by illness in the water, practically at the same time.

The investigators have already ordered an autopsy on the body of the 42-year-old. The results may be useful in understanding what happened. As well as the story of her 16-year-old daughter.