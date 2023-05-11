He had made his Serie C debut with Treviso in 1976: the Treviso player and football say goodbye to Mario Valcarenghi

A sudden and disconcerting mourning hit the small community of Porcellengo, in the province of Treviso, yesterday. Mario Valcarenghi, just turned 67, a former professional footballer, coach and sports manager, as well as a bank employee, fell ill while cutting the garden at home. He suddenly collapsed to the ground and his heart never started beating again.

The news of a very serious loss in the world of football has come from the last few days. Antonio Carbajal, former goalkeeper of the Mexican national team, has in fact died at the age of 93.

His name will be legend forever, having been the first professional footballer to play for five editions of the football world championships different.

Of the soccer Mario Valcarenghi was also part, albeit in certainly less prestigious stages.

In fact, as a young man he had also made his debut among the professionals, wearing the jersey of the club in 1976 Trevisoa team that played in Serie C at the time.

His career then didn’t take off, but in any case he practically never moved away from football, doing it first the coach and then the sports manager for Postioma Porcellengo, a company in his hometown.

At the same time he had worked as employee of Veneto Banca.

The tragic death of Mario Valcarenghi

All a Porcellengo and in the area they knew Mario Valcarenghi and everyone appreciated his kindness and always available.

In recent days, while he was intent on cut the grass in the lawn of his house, unfortunately the unthinkable happened.

He had received a call from the coach Gianluigi Furlan and, just as she was talking to him, she fell ill.

The 67-year-old suddenly stopped talking and is collapsed to the ground. The first to rescue him was his son, who called for help and who himself attempted to revive him.

Every attempt, however, has paid off vain. Valcarenghi’s heart never started beating again.

Mario was a huge Juventus fan. Many in Porcellengo wanted to honor his memory by posting touching stories on social media condolence messages.

Let her wife Lorraine and two sons Andrew and Mark. The funeral will be held in the parish of Porcellengo on Saturday morning.