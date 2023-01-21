Sudden illness during the Caribbean holiday, the little Ace Rewcastle died at the age of 8 from leukemia

A really sad story is the one we are about to tell you. The protagonist is a boy of only 8 years, called Ace Rewcastlewho unfortunately lost his life after an illness, while on vacation with his family in Barbados.

They had flown from England to the Caribbean, to spend days of relaxation and light-heartedness. Those people just wanted to be together and live those days, in a fairytale place.

However, it was only on January 3 that the little one accused a sickness suddenly and his parents rushed him to the hospital. But it is precisely here that they received one sad news.

Doctors from routine checkups discovered that unfortunately he was suffering from one acute myeloid leukemia. Right from the start they did everything possible, to help him and to try to save his life.

But it is on January 8 that it is went into a coma and never woke up again. The doctors had no choice but to warn the family, that it would not be more resumed and the hopes of saving him had now vanished.

The family upon hearing this news, decided to cut off his life support, but the local authorities have not agreed. They initiated a judicial procedure, which eventually ended completed on January 14thwith the death of the child.

The heartbreaking message from Ace Rewcastle’s mother

The family members and all the parents’ friends have decided to join their loved ones in Barbados, to stay with them near. Ace’s mother in a heartbreaking message on social media, to greet her little one, she wrote:

There is no footprint too small to leave a mark in this world, goodnight Acey Pops, today nature has run its course.