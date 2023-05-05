In the night between 4 and 5 May, a 60-year-old man who was on board a Delta Airlines plane from New York to Malpensa died following an illness in the cabin. Upon landing, Polaria and the Air Health Department carried out all the necessary checks, before allowing the other passengers to disembark.

During the crossing, some travellers, including doctors, tried to give aid to the victim, who however suffered a cardiac arrest immediately after feeling ill. After ascertaining the death of the man, the captain of the aircraft decided to continue the flight to the final destination.

The trip ended around 6 in the morning. The passengers waited about an hour on board before being able to disembark to allow medical personnel to officially declare the traveler’s death and take the body away.