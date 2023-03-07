The faithful were the first to help him

The faithful immediately rescued him, but despite the timely intervention, they were unable to do anything to save his life. Don Alfredo Grossi has an illness just before celebrating the Saint Mass in the church of the parish of San Martino, in the hamlet of Villa del Ferro, in the province of Vicenza. Soon after he passed away in hospital.

On February 13, the parish priest of Val Liona, in the Vicenza area, had a sudden illness before celebrating Mass. Parishioners tried to help the 61-year-old priest while waiting for an ambulance to arrive and take him to hospital.

Since then, Don Alfredo Grossi was hospitalized at the Civil Hospital of Vicenza. Doctors immediately began to perform treatments and therapies in the hope of saving his life. But the priest never recovered.

Last Friday, unfortunately, the priest passed away. Last February 13, the parishioners, not seeing him arrive at the church for the scheduled mass, sounded the alarm, rescuing him in the parish of San Martino, in the fraction of Villa del Ferro.

The fire brigade had attended the scene sanitary of 118. The door to the parish priest’s quarters was locked from the inside. The body of the 61-year-old priest was lying lifeless on the floor in his bathroom. Unfortunately, a few weeks later his heart stopped forever in the hospital.

Don Alfredo Grossi never recovered after the illness: his heart stopped last Friday

The whole community prayed for the parish priest from the very first moments, but the priest, born in Vicenza in 1961, passed away last Friday.

The parish has organized two prayer vigils on Tuesday 7 March: one at 8 pm in the parish church of Grancona, the other at 8.30 pm in the church of Saline. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 8 March at 3 pm in the parish church of Villa del Ferro.