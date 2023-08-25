A 37-year-old farm laborer died of an illness in Cazzago San Martino in the Brescia area. The victim of Romanian nationality, she was harvesting for a winery in Rovato in the Brescia area, when around 2 pm she felt ill, perhaps due to the extreme heat. Immediate help from 118, with ambulance and helicopter rescue, but for the 37-year-old there was nothing to do. The personnel of the Franciacorta Asst and the Carabinieri of Gardone Val Trompia also intervened on the spot. On the body of the 37-year-old – according to what we learn – the autopsy will be carried out, which will clarify whether it was the heat that caused the death of the farmhand.