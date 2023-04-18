The actor wanted to continue the show, but was persuaded to be driven to the hospital

Tony Servillo he fell ill this evening while he was on stage at the Odéon Theater in Paris with the show “The voices of Dante” by Giuseppe Montesano. The reports Corriere della Sera which mentions some spectators present in the room.

The 68-year-old Italian actor had a slight illness about thirty minutes after the start of the show which addresses Dante’s work through the original interpretation of Joseph Montesano. According to those present, the actor collapsed on stage and hit the lectern in the fall, scratching his ear.

The interpreter of The celebrity And The great beauty by Paolo Sorrentino he always remained conscious and would have insisted on continuing the show, but in the end he was convinced to be accompanied to the Cochin hospital for all the necessary checks.

Toni Servillo had arrived in Paris yesterday to interpret this show dedicated to Dante and the Divine Comedy for Very ItalianThe Festival of Italian Literature and Culture organized as part of the Paris Book Festival.