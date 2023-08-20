Illness for Nunzia De Girolamo. The former politician, now a TV presenter, felt unwell before the airing of her program Life in direct summer. Shortly after she confided to the viewers: “I didn’t feel well, I passed out”. But what exactly happened? It was she herself who revealed it in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Luckily nothing serious happened. I’m fine now,” she said. The fainting would have resulted from a slight indigestion: “I just messed around a little with my food and, since my pain threshold is quite low, I had a little indigestion which caused me to pass out. But it’s my fault: I eat badly, a bit as it happens. Pizza, sweets, ice cream… I mix everything”.

Nunzia De Girolamo then recounted that shortly before the new episode of La vita in dire estate was aired, the birthday of one of the authors was being celebrated behind the scenes, who “had brought a bit of everything, pizzas, pretzels, sweets ”. The presenter explained: “I went a little overboard, then maybe the heat or the air conditioning did the rest. Luckily I’m surrounded by kind and attentive people, as well as good professionals: both Semprini and the director Salvatore Perfetto have suggested using two armchairs in the studio while I wait for me to recover from fainting. Then it still seemed natural to reveal that I had that little vagal crisis.