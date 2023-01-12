Illness for Matteo Richetti: emergency hospitalized at the Gemelli polyclinic

Deputy Matteo Richetti was taken ill in the Chamber: the group leader of the Third Pole, after being rescued by health personnel from Montecitorio, was urgently transported to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he is currently hospitalized for tests.

“On behalf of the group of deputies of the Brothers of Italy, I wish a speedy recovery to my colleague Matteo Richetti, leader of the Action group” said the group leader of Fdi in the Chamber Tommaso Foti.

“The Group of Us Moderates is close to their colleague Matteo Richetti and wishes him a very speedy recovery. We want to see him in the Chamber as soon as possible and in top form” added Maurizio Lupi, political head of Noi Moderati.

Matteo Richetti, 48, is the current group leader in the Chamber of Action-Italia Viva. After a long militancy in the Democratic Party, he leaves the Democratic Party in disagreement with the party’s decision to support the Conte bis government together with the M5S.

Thus he joined Azione di Carlo Calenda of which he became president, a position he abandoned once he was elected group leader in the Chamber.