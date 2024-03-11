ROME. «We are truly dismayed but due to a sudden abdominal pain which required checks in a facility, Loredana Bertè will not be able to go on stage this evening, she is currently hospitalized for checks. We will give you news shortly.” Her staff communicates this. Bertè had already been in Rome since yesterday and – as stated in a press release – she «couldn't wait to go on stage in this city which has a wonderful audience. We have already rescheduled the date at the Brancaccio Theater on May 15, 2024. The tickets purchased will be valid for the new date. Anyone who is unable to do so will be able to request a ticket refund.”