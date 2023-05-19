Strong concern at the Basel stadium. In the 108th minute, as soon as the second overtime of the Conference semifinal between the hosts and Fiorentina had resumed, the match was suspended due to the illness of a Viola fan.

The stop

—

The first to notice the seriousness of the situation were the Italian players who were warming up on the sideline. They quickly got the fourth official’s attention, so the referee stopped play. Long minutes of stop, in which the situation appeared unclear. From the first reconstructions, the fan was then taken to the hospital, his conditions are not yet known. The match resumed after more than 8 minutes.