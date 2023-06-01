In 2020 she had to withdraw due to a serious heart condition: yesterday Flavia Ferrari was taken ill while jogging

The world of Italian athletics and in particular the Lazio one, yesterday learned with great pain the news of the disappearance of a former FIDAL member, who was only 24 years old. Her name was Flavia Ferrari and died following an illness accused during a training session that was taking place in the park of Tor Tre Teste, in Rome.

A life as young as unfortunate that of Flavia, a young Roman athlete, who yesterday it suddenly turned off after having suffered an illness.

I had only 24 years old and until recently it was one promise of national athletics. In fact, she was registered for the Rieti Student team and she had shown great talent in the middle ground.

Then, in fact, bad luck came, which forced her to a early withdrawal from competitive activity for serious heart disease.

Since 2019, the year in which she had discovered the disease and retired, the young woman has carried out all the necessary treatments and just a few days ago she had celebrated her resignation from the last recovery.

How Flavia Ferrari died

As far as possible Flavia Ferrari continued to do what she loved most, that is racing.

Also yesterday morning, around 7:00, she had left the house in her sportswear for a jog in the Tor Tre Teste park.

During training he felt ill and recovered slumped to the ground. Some passers-by immediately rescued her and the paramedics arrived on the spot revived.

Initially it was thought that the danger had passed, but a little later the Heart of the young one is stopped again and this time it never started beating again.

The doctors transported the body to the nearby Tor Vergata hospital, where it will now be carried out the autopsy who will ascertain the causes of death, even if the most accredited hypothesis is that it was precisely a heart attack resulting from his pathology.

Subsequently, the coroner will give the green light for the return of the body to the familywho will then take care of the organization of the funeral and burial.

Fabio Martellipresident of FIDAL Lazio, wrote in a touching post on social media: