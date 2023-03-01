The Milanese boxer Daniele Scardina, one of the best-known Italian professional boxers, was rushed to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano (Milan) due to an illness suffered immediately after training in the ring while he was preparing to make his debut in the light heavyweight on March 24. Upon his arrival, transported by ambulance, the boxer’s conditions immediately appeared very serious to the doctors, who decided to operate on him urgently.
