Two people died yesterday evening, Friday 14 July 2023, after having fallen ill while playing soccer. Two distinct episodes, both of which took place in the province of Naples. Two men, aged 48 and 51, who fell ill during an evening of sport in the company of friends, lost their lives. The causes of the deaths have not yet been identified, but the high temperatures recorded in these days in Naples may have played a decisive role.

The first episode took place in Arzano, where a 51-year-old boy fell ill while playing a soccer match and fell to the ground. The resuscitation attempts by the 118 doctors who intervened shortly after were useless. The Carabinieri of the Arzano lieutenancy also arrived on the spot. The judicial authority ordered the seizure of the body.

After about an hour, the Carabinieri of the Casoria station instead intervened in via Mario Pagano, where shortly before a 48-year-old boy, also engaged in a soccer match, had felt ill. Also in In this case, the 118 staff attempted to revive the man, but to no avail.