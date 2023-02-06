Illness at home after eating, Christian Castelli dies at the age of 16, in front of his mother’s eyes

A very serious mourning is what has struck the small community of Camisano Vicentino. Christian Castelli a 16-year-old boy, who up until then had never had any health problems, had a sudden illness and lost his life in front of his mother’s eyes.

There are so many people who are now trying to show nearness to his family, who suffered a severe, sudden and untimely loss.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Thursday 2 February. Precisely in the family home, which is located in the small town of Camisano Vicentinoin the province of Vicenza.

Christian immediately after eating started feeling sick. Mother Marika said she had like one epileptic crisis. For this reason she made him lie down on the sofa and in the meantime she asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary.

The latter arrived on the spot in a few minutes and had already found it senseless. With the hope of being able to save him, they subjected him to all the maneuvers of resuscitationwhich also continued on the way to the San Bortolo hospital.

However, the boy never regained consciousness. In fact, once he arrives at the hospital, his heart has stopped beating. The doctors had no choice but to find her death.

The torment of the father by Christian Castelli

The family still today does not know which one it is real cause of his loss. Christian was studying to be a mechanic, but dreamed of pursuing a career militaryjust like his father Nicola Castelli. The latter in recounting the mourning suffered, said:

He was a wonderful boy and didn’t have time to enjoy life. We don’t know the cause of death, we await the results of the autopsy. I was at work, but my wife said she suddenly had seizure-like symptoms and then he collapsed on the couch.