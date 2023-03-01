Illness after training, the boxer Scardina hospitalized in serious condition

Boxer Daniele Scardina is hospitalized in serious condition at Humanitas in Rozzano, Milan, after an illness that occurred at the end of a workout at the Crossfit gym in Buccinasco.

Scardina, who recently moved into the light heavyweights, was training in view of the fight against the Belgian Cedric Spera, scheduled for March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

According to what was reconstructed, after a light workout with a sparring partner, the boxer suffered severe pain in his ear and in his right leg.

Once he got to the locker room he was knocked unconscious and never regained consciousness. Urgently transported to the hospital, Daniela Scardina underwent head surgery.

At the end of the operation, which lasted about four hours, the doctors said they were moderately optimistic even if the boxer remains in a pharmacological coma with his conditions which are judged to be serious.

“Daniele had just done a normal workout, not particularly demanding, one of those you do every day. He didn’t suffer hard or particular blows, he didn’t fall or hit his head. He fell ill in the locker room just before entering the shower and was immediately rescued by those present,” he told the Corriere della Sera the manager of the boxer Alessandro Cherchi.

Among the many messages received by “King Toretto” there is also that of his ex-partner, the journalist Diletta Leotta, who on her profile Instagram wrote: “Come on Dani”.