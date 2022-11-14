A sudden illness this seems to be the cause of the death of a young woman 31 year old mom, who unfortunately lost her life a few hours after giving birth. Nothing would ever portend such a thing. From what the little girl has emerged, she appears to be in good health.

The Prosecutor has decided to initiate an investigation and then to arrange the autopsy on the body. Now it will be only these tests that will give further answers on what could have happened to the woman, whose general information is not yet known.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place a few days ago. Precisely in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the hospital of chickpeas flour piein the province of Livorno.

The woman gives what she reports The Tyrrhenian Sea she went to the hospital, accompanied by her partner. She had the contractions and after all the necessary procedures, his little girl is born into the world.

Up until that point, her pregnancy seemed to be proceeding normally. There had been no signal alarmingwhich could have led you to believe such a thing.

However, it is only a few hours after giving birth that she had a sudden illness. Doctors tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to see her heartbreaking. death.

The same Prosecutor of Livorno has decided to start an investigation, to shed light on what happened. For this I am waiting for the results the autopsywhich will be carried out in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the hospital company is also trying to rebuild its own last hours of life, to understand all the procedures performed by doctors. The young mother had never had any health problems until then.

Unfortunately, the family is now facing a heartbreaking loss that no one could ever have imagined. For them it had to be a period of joy, which turned into something heartbreaking. The little one, on the other hand, seems to be well.