Illness | A wave of disease brings down top skiers – an expert finds a surprising reason

Harri Kirvesniemi's fear came true when the top names in skiing fell ill.

I ski superstar Iivo Niskanen told the sad news on Thursday: he has fallen ill and will not be able to participate in the Tour de Ski starting on Saturday.

According to Niskanen, 31, the illness already started during the World Cup in Trondheim, which was skied two weeks ago.

The illness also explains Niskanen's weak results in Trondheim. He was 24th in the combined race and finished in a very modest 14th place in the 10-kilometer race held in traditional skiing.

“I think I already assessed it as a bad option at the time of Trondheim [Niskasen vaisuudelle], that a disease starts to break out. Really sad. One of the highlights of the season was now missed by Iivota”, ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi says.

Kirvesniemi believes that Niskanen would have even fought for the Tour victory when he was fit.

“Especially now, when all of last year's top three are gone,” says Kirvesniemi.

So, that last year's top three. The top three men in the Tour last year were Norwegians Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, Simen Hegstad Krüger and Hans Christer Holund.

Holund retired after last season, but Kläbo and Krüger retired from the Tour like Niskanen on Thursday. Both Norwegian pilots have fallen ill.

“This season has started in a rough way. First I had the corona virus in October and then the flu now,” Kläbo lamented on his Instagram account.

Top skiers illnesses have been the theme of this season. from Sweden Ebba Andersson and Calle Halfvarsson got the crown just under the Tour and are raffling off their participation until the last one.

Finnish skiers have lost a crown, among other things Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmi Joensuu. Johanna at Matintalo the after-effects were so bad that he has to miss the Tour.

Harri Kirvesniemi thinks that the corona debt is still being paid in a certain way.

“During the Corona period, we learned to be isolated, but in a competition situation there are forced encounters with people. During the isolation period, immunity against bugs did not develop in the normal way, so now many diseases are rampant. A lot of top skiers have fallen ill in the last month and a half,” says Kirvesniemi.

According to Kirvesniemi, skiers in top shape are very prone to falling ill.

“The better and more sensitive you are and the harder you can push yourself in the race, the more sensitive the disease can strike. After a hard competition performance, the resistance drops quite sharply for a few hours and the susceptibility to illness increases.”

Harri Kirvesniemi knows that skiers are prone to infections.

This winter is not a prestigious competition winter, so the majority of top skiers aim to ski all World Cup competitions. It increases the risk of getting sick.

“The World Cup carousel is always tough, and now it's especially tough. Many skiers get tired and have a hard race,” says Kirvesniemi.

Kirvesniemi wonders if more can be done to avoid infections. Skiers wear a mask when traveling and even among their own group on the bus. In hotels, skiers avoid other guests and stay in their rooms.

“Already, a really strict line has been adopted, and the corona period tightened it even more. What else could be done?”

Kirvesniemi wonders if the effort to protect oneself from diseases is already turning against oneself.

“When you protect yourself a lot, the natural contact with bacteria, viruses and other pathogens cannot be developed. At that time, the body is not ready to fight back in the normal way when the disease strikes. Then it comes on mercilessly. Things always have their flip side. Being in normal interaction with people is one way to increase resistance”, says Kirvesniemi.