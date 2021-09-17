Maybrit Illner asks young politicians to talk and wants to know how the young people would approach the old problems. Unfortunately, it will only be an election campaign again.

Berlin – An interesting talk approach, shortly before the federal election: a broadcast for and with the next generation of politicians. ZDF talker Maybrit Illner refers to the “three million first-time voters” who will be called for in the upcoming federal election – and asks the invited representatives of Generation XYZ to debate solutions to problems created by the “old”.

The only “boomer” of the group is journalist Hajo Schumacher, father of two sons. Schumacher tries to close ranks with the boys with a bit of an effort to speak to young people. And in the course of the round, he shows up primarily as an advocate for SPD concepts. Perhaps the reason why Illner addresses the successful author of various books with “Hajo Schröder” during the show …

“Maybrit Illner” – these guests discussed with:

Jessica Rosenthal (SPD) – Federal chairwoman of the Young Socialists “Jusos”

Christoph Ploß (CDU) – Chairman of the CDU Hamburg, Member of the Bundestag

Sarah-Lee Heinrich (B'90 / Greens) – Activist against poverty, board member "Green Youth"

Ria Schröder (FDP) – Member of the FDP federal executive committee

Dr. Hajo Schumacher – Author, switched on

Mirko Drotschmann – ZDF presenter, YouTuber "MrWissen2go", switched on

Schumacher gives a little the cool oldie when he raves about the “old times” and trips to Southeast Asia from his screen. And sounds almost as proud when he adds: “Well, my carbon footprint is so huge that we could all bathe in it together.” He doesn’t feel responsible: “I didn’t know any better back then,” he explains without Demand, although he admits that in the 1971 report of the most important political think tank “Club of Rome” “everything was already there”.

So much for the climate of things. Now the question arises: What is going to be done in Germany, which accounts for one percent of the world population and two percent of global CO2 emissions. What influence can the Federal Republic of Germany exert from the center of Europe on the urgently needed renewals?

The young Green representative Sarah-Lee Heinrich – who had to live with Hartz IV as a child – is primarily fighting for a socially acceptable climate policy. Heinrich does not believe the story that everyone can achieve success through hard work alone. The fact that she is doing better than others from her former environment is due to her “luck” alone, including teachers who supported her as a young girl.

ZDF-Talk: Green politician thinks advancement is “luck” – and demands more money for the poor

For Heinrich, more social justice means above all: low wage increases and more state benefits. But she probably also notices herself that politics is not that easy after all when she says: “The challenge of tackling the social crisis is at least as great, not only in Germany, but also globally. That will only work with a government that is also keen to fundamentally change something. ”

Heinrich admits with a view to the climate problem: “If I say, you are already in the low-wage sector, but now do without everything, otherwise it will be very bad for the whole world – that is a shitty story!” And apologizes prompt for the expletive.

Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal brings the rising rents and home prices on the scene and claims that they have become inaccessible for well-educated workers. She makes it clear that at the end of the month, more money – or cheaper rents – will also be demanded from this income group.

“Illner”: CDU politician railed against “culture of prohibition”

When it comes to the question of financial feasibility, the guests’ ideas diverge. Referring to the quote from the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock thrown around by Illner, “Every ban is also a driver of innovation”, Heinrich explains how she interprets the statement: as “regulatory policy”. And this is necessary. Hamburg’s CDU boss Christoph Ploß strongly contradicts: “The Greens think that they can achieve their goals with bans,” he barks and even speaks of a “culture of prohibition”. But that will not spur entrepreneurship, he warns. The only aroused market economy rules that reward performance socially and politics that “create incentives”.

“That’s Friedrich Merz,” Schumacher shouts from his monitor and thinks that we’ve been hearing this for decades. “We have the highest taxes and duties of all OECD countries,” countered Ploß. And makes it clear that the strategy of increasing taxes for high earners is not particularly innovative either.

Bundestag election: Juso boss does not rule out alliance with the left

On the question of how the SPD would do it on the left, Illner uses a picture from 1987. It shows the then “Juso” boss and today’s SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz with long hair. Below is a quote from back then: “Overcoming the capitalist economy must be one of the objectives of social democracy.” Illner formulates her question as a comment: “Saskia Esken, Kevin Kühnert, many say that these are the ones who will take over the regiment . “

The current “Juso” boss Jessica Rosenthal does not leave this uncommented in the room: “I ask all voters not to be distracted by this polemic,” she railed. “Anyone who knows Olaf Scholz also knows what he stands for.” But then she says again very clearly: “When it turns red-green, I’m very happy, but of course also with the Left Party!” -Politician Ria Schröder for concerned looks. “Governing with us will be a tough drop for the SPD and the Greens!” She predicts. Party leader Christian Lindner probably wants to avoid this scenario anyway.

Conclusion of the “Maybrit Illner” talk

“A lot of young people get excited about the views they will have in 20 years!”the philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre noted half a century ago. During this round there was a breath of fresh air, but after the election at the latest, those responsible will probably feel it as a headwind. “All great ideas fail because of the people,” Bertolt Brecht already knew.