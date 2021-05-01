It is not just the actor campaign #allesdichtmachen that divides the nation in relation to the pandemic. Maybrit Illner wanted to know: Where else is there gnashing in the beams?

Is Corona a divider that divides society into two camps? The citizens who prioritize freedom versus the people who need protection from disease and security? Maybrit Illner asked her talk guests “Freedom, solidarity, contradiction – is Corona dividing the country?”.

Actor Jan-Josef Liefers has the first word on the show. He is one of the most prominent and committed of the 50+ actors who supported the video campaign #allesdichtmachen. “The videos,” Liefers justified, “were taken very personally and it wasn’t meant that personal.”

The “Tatort” star, who was born in Dresden and gave a public speech for more change on Alexanderplatz in Berlin shortly before the fall of the Wall, presents himself very clearly as someone to whom freedom is very important. But it should be noted that the actor is under tension. The hostility of the last few days did not leave him without a trace. Liefers tries very hard to choose the right words, to stay calm.

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Jan Josef Liefers – actors and musicians

– actors and musicians Dr. Peter Tschentscher (SPD) – Laboratory doctor and First Mayor of Hamburg

– Laboratory doctor and First Mayor of Hamburg Boris Palmer (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Lord Mayor of Tübingen, switched on

– Lord Mayor of Tübingen, switched on Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) – Deputy party chairman, switched on

– Deputy party chairman, switched on Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim – Science journalist, presenter, author and Youtuber (maiLab)

The action wanted to attract attention, admits Liefers. The means of satire did not allow for differentiation, that was in the nature of things. But all “decent” actions in advance – were “fizzled out”, would have brought nothing. And that was “of course quite frustrating in the long run”. He himself was “totally switched on” at the beginning with regard to Corona and was a “fan boy” of the podcast by virologist Christian Drosten, “but then”, says Liefers, “so many things came that I couldn’t understand at all”.

#allesdichtmachen: Liefers admits crucial mistakes at Illner in the ZDF talk

But Liefers also admits the crucial mistake: Colleagues who are well known to him were the motivation to take part in #allesealing. He only knew one of the two initiators, Dietrich Brüggemann, “but not very well either. What I didn’t do was do a thorough research ”. He did not concern himself with who the initiators were, what past those involved had, with whom they had worked.

Science journalist Dr. Nguyen-Kim cannot understand Liefers at this point. She comes across as a little precocious when she says: “Not every discussion is a good one”, but leaves open who should define “good” in principle. But she leaves no doubt that the attention given to the actor’s action is wasted attention. But with this opinion, she reaps massive opposition from Tübingen’s Green Mayor Boris Palmer, who believes the dispute is fundamental to democracy. Palmer: “We have to fight with each other, to talk, to stay together.”

Boris Palmer defends actor Liefers at Maybrit Illner

The attacks on Liefers and Co. reminded him of his own experiences in politics, Palmer complains: “You are put under pressure until you no longer stand by what you said.” People’s judgment is underestimated. “They don’t need thought leaders to tell them what the good side of power is,” says Palmer. And at the end he says into the camera: “I think it’s great what the artists have dared to do, thank you Mr. Liefers for this action.” Liefers doesn’t change his face.

Kubicki also breaks a lance for freedom of expression. And once again makes it clear that the “freedom of art” is allowed to do everything. Then he shoots sharply at SPD Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “We have to be careful that in the Corona debate not all those who do not immediately support the government’s measures with all their hearts are turned into those who want serious illnesses and deaths. “Scholz would have used this method in an Illner talk a few weeks ago with FDP party leader Christian Lindner.

At “maybrit illner” a dispute breaks out between Tschentscher and Kubicki

The criticism gives SPD Mayor Tschentscher cause for his party comrade to step into the breach: “Mr Kubicki says every opinion is okay, you have to be able to say everything, and then he criticizes Mr Scholz for what Mr Scholz has said . “And then praised the curfews in his Hanseatic city and the lockdown policy of the federal government.

Kubicki sees it differently: “We have no curfews in Schleswig-Holstein, and at the same time the incidences are falling just as much as in Hamburg.” Tschentscher: “You know that you have much easier conditions on the islands and on the North Sea.” One Objection, which the Liberal turns into argumentative for himself: “Why now in Heligoland, where we have no Covid case at all, incidence value zero, people have to endure a curfew from 8 p.m., you can no longer explain to anyone.”

And Tschentscher falls into the trap: “Nobody said that you have to have a curfew in Heligoland with an incidence of zero.” But Kubicki is right: “Helgoland belongs to the Pinneberg district, you should know that. And there the incidence is over 100. ”

Kubicki uses the example of Heligoland to question the curfews

“This is an extreme specialty,” Tschentscher defends angrily and pulls out the Corona club. “What you are doing is misleading and not responsible in this situation.” – “Stop doing such things!” Grumbles Kubicki, and summarizes elsewhere: “You don’t negotiate with the virus, but you don’t negotiate either with the constitution. ”

Dr. Nguyen-Kim has the last word: “You can criticize the federal government when it comes to vaccination and testing,” she says, but then there is a big but: she sees the main mistake on the part of the countries, which, especially in autumn, did not “come to the scientific consensus “Heard. Nguyen-Kim: “Then we wouldn’t have this argument.” There is no time for an answer, Lanz waits.

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

Interesting topic: freedom of expression. But the talk got bogged down too small. That could have been expanded upon and the focus could have been put on fundamental tricky points or the question could have been debated: Are we discussing too much or too little? So the program brought little new, the party politics barking from Kubicki and Tschentscher at least had something involuntarily funny.