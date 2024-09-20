According to the criteria of

It is worth remembering that Chicago is one of the cities that has faced the migration crisis the most. Nearly 12,000 migrants were living in shelters last October, with 3,000 more sleeping on the floors of police stations and at O’Hare International Airport.

Despite this, With the closure of the three shelters, it is estimated that 3,000 beds will be eliminated. The places that will be closed are the following:

Pilsen: Located at 2241 S. Halsted St. Closing October 1, 2024.

West Loop: Located at 344 N. Ogden Ave. Closing October 1, 2024.

Hyde Park: Located at 4900 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closing October 24, 2024.

It should be noted that, according to the city authorities, cited by the media ABC, The places that will be closed have been surrounded by controversy The spread of diseases has been reported. In fact, a 5-year-old boy who lived with his family in the Pilsen shelter died in December due to sepsis and other viruses.

However, city authorities have assured that they intend to offer residents of the shelters that will be closed space in the other fourteen that are availablewhere they will continue to receive the same services. They even said that they currently have more than 5,000 free beds.

The announcement came a day after the Mayor Brandon Johnson warns of the current budget crisis which has led to a hiring freeze in the police, fire and paramedic departments.

Regarding the decision, Governor JB Pritzker noted that as the number of migrants has been decreasing following the implementation of the Harris-Biden administration policies, It is also necessary to reduce their liability to generate some savings for the city, county and state.

Migrants will be taken to new shelters.

What does Illinois plan to do with migrants?

Despite the decision to close three shelters in the city of Chicago, State authorities assured that are re-evaluating the needs of migrants in order to satisfy them.

The medium ABC noted that the state of Illinois, the city of Chicago and Cook County, They created a strategic plan for have beds and necessary funds available to assist migrants in the coming months.