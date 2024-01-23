The man who killed eight people, whose bodies were found inside two houses in the suburb of Joliet, 35 kilometers southwest of Chicago, in Illionis, committed suicide. The police made this known, as reported by the ABC News broadcaster.

The officers had launched a manhunt, identifying Romeo Nance, 23, as “armed and dangerous”. “He took his own life with a gunshot after a clash with Texas security agents,” the police said. The first victim is a 28-year-old Nigerian immigrant, Toyosi Bakare, killed with a gunshot to the head in front of his apartment, explained NBC News.

Police said they did not know the motive for the shooting, but the victims were believed to be members of the same family.