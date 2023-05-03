Immobiliare, Coima takes over an 18% stake in Abilio

Coimaa leader in the investment, development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, signed a new real estate partnership with ablecompany of illimity groupspecialized in the digital intermediation of real estate and capital goods.

The agreement sees Coima become a shareholder of able, with an 18% stake in the company’s capital, with a reserved capital increase. The transaction was approved by the shareholders’ meeting able and provides in particular for the contribution to Abilio by Coima of 100% of Residenze Porta Nuova (“RPN”) and consequent subscription of 18% of the company’s capital. Coima will also express the Vice-President in the BoD of able.

RPN extensiona company dedicated to the marketing and leasing of prestigious residential assets in Milan, was established by COIMA SGR in 2009 with the initial objective of managing the residential placement of Porta Nuova in Milan.

The partnership will allow for a new operational and commercial synergy on a national scale, leveraging the potential of the platforms able. The partnership will focus on the commercialization of quality residential properties, with a potential pipeline of projects worth over €1 billion.

