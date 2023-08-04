Illimity, the accounts make you smile Passera: boom in profits and revenues

Illimity archive the first semester of the year with a Net income significantly growing to 52.2 million euro (+66% year on year), “despite a more challenging than expected external context”. The operating result amounted to 98.5 million euro (+50% year on year) while i revenues they are up to 204.2 million euros (+28% year on year). The interest margin grew (+32% on an annual basis) and the commissions clean (+17% on an annual basis).

The institute also recorded an increase in loans of business EMS And investment banking (+44% on an annual basis) and assets growing to €6.7 billion (+31% on an annual basis). Robust liquidity position of around 1 billion euro. There retail collection it rose to around 3 billion euros (+390 million euros in the first half of 2023). The phased-in Cet1 ratio stands at 15.4% (over 600 basis points compared to the Srep).

“We feel able to confirm the guidance of at least 100 million euros in net profit”. Conrad PasseraCEO and founder of unlimited, commenting on the results achieved by the institute in the first semester. “illimity – underlines Passera – continues to grow both in terms of volumes, revenues and profits. In the last six months, loans to pmi which drive interest and commissions, in the presence of good resilience of operating costs and provisions, despite a more challenging external context than expected”.

