Illimity closes the best semester ever

The Board of Directors of illimity approved the results of the Group. A net profit of 15.8 million euros was recorded in the second quarter of 2022 (+ 6% yoy), for a total of 31.5 million euros in the first half of 2022, an increase of 15% compared to the first half of 2021 (27.4 million euros). In detail, the period under review was characterized by the following dynamics: best second quarter ever in terms of new business volumes, with approximately 394 million euros of originated loans and investments, a value up 51% compared to what was achieved in the second quarter of the previous year. Overall, net loans to customers reached almost 3.2 billion euros at 30 June 2022, up by 37% compared to the same period of the previous year and by 13% compared to March 2022; steady progression of revenues a 80.6 million euros (+ 3% qoq, + 13% y / y) in the second quarter of 2022which brings total revenues for the first half of 2022 to 159.0 million euros (+ 25% y / y), always maintaining a good balance between the components of the interest margin and other revenues.

The Distressed Credit Division is confirmed as the main contributor, generating the 68% of total revenues for the half year, while the Growth Credit Division records strong growth with revenues almost double compared to the first half of 2021, bringing its contribution to consolidated revenues to around 20%, to which is added the Investment Banking Division which contributes a further 5%. CoOverall, the revenues generated by illimity with SME customers between the two Divisions Growth Credit and Investment banking reach 39.5 million euros in the first half of 2022, almost double the figure achieved the previous year. Cost income in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 60%, up by 3 percentage points compared to the previous quarter due to investments in new initiatives – including b-ilty and Quimmo – whose contribution in terms of revenues will only be visible starting in the next few months. In the first half of 2022, the Cost income stood at 59%down by about one percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year.

The operating result in the second quarter of 2022 it amounted to 32.1 million euros, up on an annual basis (+ 4% compared to the 30.7 million euros reported in the second quarter of 2021). In the first half of 2022, the operating result therefore reaches approximately 65.6 million euros, recording an increase of approximately 31% compared to the first half of 2021; the result before taxes in the second quarter is equal to 24.0 million euros, up 7% on an annual basis and substantially in line with the 24.1 million euros of the previous quarter; the pre-tax result for the half year is therefore approximately 48.1 million euro, up by about 16% compared to the first half of the previous year; excellent quality of organic credit: the ratio between gross organic doubtful loans and total gross organic loans as at 30 June 2022 originating from the start-up of illimity’s operations is confirmed at low levels and equal to 0.9%. The value of this ratio stands at 2.2% including the loan portfolio of the former Banca Interprovinciale, which is gradually being reduced. In the quarter, the annualized cost of organic credit was 49 bps.

Robust capitalization with indicators at the highest levels of the system – CET1 Ratio phased-in at 16.1% (17.7% pro-forma considering the modification of article 127 of the CRR which took effect on 11 July and the inclusion of the special shares that will automatically convert into ordinary shares in the current quarter), Total Capital Ratio phased-in of 21.3% (23.3% pro-forma considering the amendment of Article 127 of the CRR and the inclusion of special actions) – and solid pliquidity position (equal to approximately 600 million euros).

In the second quarter of 2022, in execution of the provisions of the 2021-25 Strategic Plan, activities continued to make the high-tech platforms fully operational developed in synergistic and / or complementary market segments to the core business of the Bank. These activities, once fully operational and appreciable in size, could be an important driving force for the creation of value for shareholders. illimitybank.com, the retail banking platform, the first in Italy to offer Open banking generated approximately 1.5 billion euros up to June 2022 deposits with loyal customers, as confirmed by the Net Promoter Score5, which stands at levels among the highest in the system; b-ilty, the first digital business store of financial and credit services developed by illimity for Small Corporates, which is completing the test phase (“beta”) and building its own commercial network; Hype, the main one fintech challenger in Italy by number of users which continued the consolidation of the leadership reaching over 1.6 million customers and constantly enriching its product offering; Quimmo, proptech innovative, evolution of neprix Sales, already a leader in re-marketing on the judicial real estate market, started entering the free real estate market with the new platform and the new brand and in the second quarter registered 689 properties sold, bringing the number of properties sold since the beginning of the year to over 1,250.

On June 30, illimity also completed the acquisition of Aurora Recovery Capital, a company specializing in the management of Unlikely-to-Pay (“UTP”) loans with a focus on the large corporate real estate segment that will be merged into neprix – the illimity Group’s servicing platform. The transaction strengthens neprix’s market positioning, bringing the value of loans under management to approximately € 10.3 billion6, and will make a valuable contribution to the generation of management mandates for third parties, increasingly establishing it as the market’s reference servicer and in particular as a third party operator specializing in the management of real estate UTP corporate loans. On 30 June 2022 all the conditions were met for the conclusion of the acquisition and, consequently from that date, the Business Combination became effective. The business combination was therefore booked in the illimity consolidated financial statements, proceeding to record its equity effects as at 30 June 2022, while the economic contribution will only be visible from the current quarter.

