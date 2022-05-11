Illimity-Arec, a leading operator with over 9 billion euros in assets under management is born

Illimity Bank And Aurora Recovery Capital reached an agreement for the acquisition of Arec itself, a company specializing in the management of Unlikely to Pay (Utp) loans with a focus on the corporate real estate segment, by Illimity.

According to a statement, the company has 2.1 billion euros credits managed by third parties (as of December 31, 2021) and an average gross book value (“GBV”) of the individual positions of approximately € 30 million.

In parallel Illimity reported closing the first quarter with a Net income to € 15.7 million, up 25%, e revenues to 78.5 million (+ 41%). Illimitythe note reads, will acquire 100% of the share capital of a newly established company in which the entire business perimeter of Arecvalued 40 million euro as enterprise value. For its part, Illimity, through neprix, a service entirely controlled by the Bank, immediately specialized in the management of distressed corporate loans.

According to Illimity from the integration of Arec and neprix will be born a leading operator with over 9 billion euros in assets under management specialized in the management of distressed loans with a strong specialization in UTP corporate loans and in real estate asset management.

Corrado PasseraCEO and Founder of Illimitycommented on the data as follows: “The solid results reported in the first quarter allow us to look positively at the rest of the year as well. In fact, a new phase of growth has opened for Illimity: our reference markets, performing, restructuring and distressed credit are set to get even bigger in the current scenario, and the significant generation of investments and loans in the first quarter, together with the robust pipeline, indicate that this trend will continue “.

“We are proud to have launched in recent months two highly technological initiatives capable of further supporting the growth path of Illimity serving huge markets with unmet needs: b-ilty, the first complete digital platform of credit and financial services for SMEs, and Quimmo, the highly innovative proptech that will revolutionize the free real estate market. If together with these we also consider Hypewhich continues to consolidate its leadership on the Italian fintech market, we can say that Illimity its technological component is further and significantly increasing, which will drive growth and value creation for all stakeholders “, Passera emphasizes.

“The purchase of Arec it also allows us to strengthen our positioning in the management of UTP credits with particular focus on the segment of large corporate real estate tickets, and enables us to seize the relevant market opportunities that will arise in the future. Finally, the pipeline of new business and partnership opportunities is very rich and, as expected, 2022 will be the year in which the first significant synergies with the ION Group. The first results of 2022 are in line with the growth and profitability trajectory of Strategic Plan 2021-25 with over 240 million euros in profit in 2025, confirming the solidity of our business model even in the current macroeconomic context “, concludes It will pass.