4 operators who will have to restore the old contractual agreements have been sanctioned. Let’s see who and how to solicit.

In this particular historical period where the electricity and gas bills only skyrocketed, some operators have sent their customers proposals for contractual changes or cancellation of contracts because they were considered too expensive.

For this reason the Competition and Market Authority received numerous reports starting an investigation especially against 4 operators: Iren And Dolomites for alleged unilateral unilateral changes in the price for the supply of electricity and natural gas, and in respect of Iberdrola and E.ON for possible undue contractual terminations.

Source: web

Today the Guarantor, at the end of the preliminary phase, has decided to issue an emergency measure against the 4 operators in order to stop illegal behavior.

In particular Iberdrola and E.ON they must immediately apply the original offer conditions and allow users who, following the termination of the contract, have chosen a new supplier or have been transferred to the supply under protection, to return to them at the original rates.

Source: web

Dolomites and Iren instead, they will have to suspend notices of changes to the economic conditions and therefore not apply them in the bill, maintaining, until 30 April 2023, the supply price we had applied until 10 August.

Source: web

It will always be up to them to communicate the news to their customers. Although interesting operators will have to automatically ensure that the changes are not applicable, it is good practice for users to solicit them in any case by sending a complaint through the appropriate channels.

Antitrust it then awaits the feedback requested from other 25 operators in the sector, again for unfair practices in the application of article 3 of Aid law decree bis. This rule conceived by the old Draghi government provided for a stop to contractual changes precisely to safeguard the bills of users, already heavily affected by the increases.