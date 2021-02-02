A fierce intersection in networks between Fernando Iglesias, deputy of Together for Change, and his counterpart from the Frente de Todos, Rodolfo Tailhade, with complaints and reciprocal accusations seems that it will end up being settled in Justice with a complaint for alleged illicit enrichment.

All after a marathon exchange of messages on Twitter, which was followed almost minute by minute by the thousands of followers of both national legislators.

On Friday, Tailhade – one of the judicial referents of hard-line Kirchnerism in the Lower House – denounced Iglesias through Twitter for having enriched himself from the arrival of Mauricio Macri to the Presidency.

“I have no choice but to report you,” the government legislator warned. And he added: “To that you explain to a judge why you got rich when all Argentines were impoverished. “That message was just the trigger for a lawsuit that promises to be prosecuted.

In dialogue with Clarín, Iglesias is blunt: “When I make it (the complaint), which I doubt, I will answer him,” he challenges. “For now, I will not declare more than that until he makes his clown complaint. I do not want to raise the profile or give the impression that I give explanations to a SIDE service, “he adds, referring to Tailhade’s passage as Director of Counterintelligence of the former intelligence agency.

However, from the environment of the pro-government deputy they assure this medium that will make the presentation in the next few days and that they have the necessary evidence to verify the complaint about the alleged enrichment.

In 2019, Rodolfo Tailhade tried to “gorilla” Fernando Iglesias in the middle of the debate over the law to combat brave bars and violence in sports events (Capture)

For this they refer to the 2016 Iglesias Sworn Submission, where it declares assets for $ 836,713.96 and a debt for $ 450,000, and that at end of 2019 went on to have an asset for $ 12,250,198.90 (1,364% increase).

In addition, they detail buying a Peugeot 4008 Feline 4×4 vehicle, a Barracas loft of 100 m2 valued at 300,000 dollars and trips between 2018 and 2019 through New York, Rome, Madrid, Vienna, Geneva, Budapest, Brussels, Tokyo, Brasilia and Montevideo paid with per diem from the Lower House.

El Molina Ciudad is a product of macro-corruption, as demonstrated at the time @gabicerru. Macri exempted the business in which he was a partner from taxes, and was left with 13 departments. Iglesias now lives in one of them. It will be how the journalist says @CarlitaForte? pic.twitter.com/avfk30mSQ6 – Rodolfo Tailhade (@rodotailhade) January 31, 2021

“Any false information. Go to justice and see you“, was the response of Iglesias from his Twitter account. And he explains that part of his patrimony comes from having worked” 45 years in the private sector “and for having inherited in 2015 “two apartments in Avellaneda”.

In addition, it maintains that its assets come from part of the sale of its publications as The sake decade, or its most recent from 2020 The Peronist Middle Ages and the arrival of the plague.

“Four books in four years. 100,000 copies sold more or less. At a dollar per copy for the author, minimum. All official in the AFIP. It is more than the heritage Tailhade claims I possess. You can multiply by one or are you a Peronist, do you?“was another of Iglesias’s provocative tweets.

In defense of the deputy there were also references from JxC such as Waldo wolff, who wrote in networks: “Those who do not know how to generate wealth if not illegally believe that the private generates is like the thief, of their condition.”

Luis Majul paid an advance for copyright of my books, which he published. All my income is official and justified. My books sell well. The Peugeot I bought is a 2014 model. I don’t own any loft in Barracas. File the complaints you want, clown. pic.twitter.com/rgBw9lXMdb – Fernando A. Iglesias (@FerIglesias) January 29, 2021

In addition to the former Secretary of Culture of the Nation, Pablo Avelluto, who during his time at the Sudamericana publishing house made some of the first publications of Iglesias. “I know his total honesty. It is denounced by Tailhade, a service of the Stasi K. Enough, “wrote the former Cambiemos official.

So far the complaint is settled in the virtual sphere. However, from the Tailhade environment they maintain that the judicial presentation will be carried out and that Iglesias must justify his wealth enrichment 1,364% and inconsistencies in his sworn statement. The JxC deputy will wait for the presentation to make his answer in the field of Justice.