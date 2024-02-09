It was a matter of time before the demands and pressure of the Club América fans fell on the young Mexican forward. Illian Hernandezthis beginning of Clausura 2024 has received a lot of opportunity given the intermittency of Henry Martin and his recent sprained ankle injury, unfortunately in the four games he has seen action he has not been able to score a goal and that has the azulcrema fans nervous who are beginning to doubt the quality of the footballer who arrived as reinforcement this semester from Club Pachuca .
About his most recent performance in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Real Esteli The player missed a clear goal option, which generated discomfort among Azulcremas fans and the footballer has given his position on that on social networks.
Through his Instagram account he shared a photograph of his training, which he accompanied with the phrase: “Every failure teaches the individual something they needed to learn.“.
After the situation that the player is experiencing with the demand and pressure of the fans, it is very likely that the coaching staff will support the young Mexican, although it is normal for this to happen in a team like the Águilas where a symptom of low level.
It is worth mentioning that the coaching staff has given confidence to the youth given that Henry Martin He has received care and rest, after the heavy workload last year, in addition, while he is recovering from his sprained ankle that he could be absent for at least another week, garden He will have to evaluate his options in attack.
One of the options while Martin remains absent is that Quinones either Rodriguez be the starting center forward and Hernandez be revulsive, in the end it will be the coach's choice as to what he prefers best.
