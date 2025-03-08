With an excellent Verónicas bouquet, Juan Ortega received in the afternoon, with two for the left where the bullfighter already saw how the animal slid by that python. All the hope of the world awaited the lying, after this beginning. … And to faith that was satisfied, because an ode to the helpful It was the beginning of Ortega’s work. What a cadence, what a discomfort! And for auction two changes of hand, to each one better. On the left side it was … and naturally based the task. An eternal task, because they were the crutches. The Sevillian was so delivered and inspired, that he made a glimpse of making a tank, although he thought about it and was right to change his intentions for a beautiful pass from the flowers. The task was excellent, with deep doubles, and an end to the feet together.

On the back the eighth, a carrier bull that was not standing. And he left fearful, who was not very left over. Come on, as worse -as it was seen when collapsing in the first crutch. Ortega triedbut the bull was with an absurd trot and calamocheaba. Merit had the Sevillian, because he didn’t hook him. Juan tried half -height with his usual softness, but the discanglest animal was impossible. There was the work to the room, the best of the afternoon and many afternoons.

The union of Talavante and Duke began in a very promising start on bassFrankly good. But there the fundamental bullfight remained: while Daniel Ruiz’s put his face and obeyed deception with bravery, Alejandro preferred to throw for his most superficial versionBased on the task in Luquesinas, Manoletinas and other ‘Inas’, which fell into the line. Talavante has quality to curdle this bull with real bullfighting, but if they ask for two ears for displacements, why will he throw the pa’alante leg?

Better was with the second in the afternoonscarce of forces, which was worse after giving a somersault during the second third, in which everything was made upside down, because dealing with a bull is to go in favor of its conditions, which they are, not to seek exhibit, something seems to look since last season a spoiled Javier Ambel. Despite that, with French flannel the Extremadura prescribed a series of frankly good natives and tried to put all the joy that his opponent was missing.

Fernando Adrián for all came: He received Jareanero with two lanterns in the third, removed by Saltilleras – with a scare without consequences – and He started on his knees in the mediawith a good final pass pass. The bull, which in the early thirds was distracted, had mobility, was its main virtue. He did not humiliate and had a very uncomfortable onslaught, by threading on numerous occasions. He ended up with oaks, with Algarra trying to crack. The lunge, of better execution than placement, was lethal and put the two ears in the hands of the Madrid.

The seventh bull was a difficult animal to see: It was put from the beginning Adrián between the pythons. There Calabreso just ran. Did he ask for another distance or was that his condition? We will never know, but everything comes to indicate that the first. The fact is that he reached the warning after many crutches, without having seen anything.

Illescas bullring (Toledo).

Saturday, March 8, 2025. Full in the lines. Bulls of Luis Algarra (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 8th) and Daniel Ruiz (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th bis).

Saturday, March 8, 2025. Full in the lines. Bulls of Luis Algarra (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 8th) and Daniel Ruiz (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th bis). José María Manzanares,

of navy blue and gold. Short stabbing crossed (greetings). Stopped (greetings).

of navy blue and gold. Short stabbing crossed (greetings). Stopped (greetings). Alejandro Talavante,

of white and gold. Hondo prick (silence). Staked (two ears).

of white and gold. Hondo prick (silence). Staked (two ears). Fernando Adrián,

of blue turkey and gold. Rinconera lunge (two ears). Prick and lunge (greetings).

of blue turkey and gold. Rinconera lunge (two ears). Prick and lunge (greetings). Juan Ortega,

of green and silver. Half lunge (two ears). Stroke detached (Palmas).

The least luck was in the draw was Manzanares. A bull from Luis Algarra opened the afternoon that, despite removing the hind rooms, he had enough caste to want to go to Alicante’s deception. A lot of class showed a bookseller for the right, where Alicante left the best series. Although the sword was not perfect for placement, the bull fell fulminated. Nor did he have a better luck with the fifth, a bull by Daniel Ruiz who already stopped and almost stepped on his tongue from the second third. José María had merit by taking out what he hadbut where there is no, there is no. He left a stocon, house brand and, for general confusion, the bull went to die to the media. How curious is bravery.