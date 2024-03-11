Reading road signs is of course also so 2003…

Okay, road signs aren't as important as they once were. Nowadays everyone drives blindly on navigation. Nevertheless, traffic signs are not there for decoration. So it is useful if you can also read them.

That is not the case everywhere in the Netherlands. The asphalt is well maintained in our country, but this does not apply to all traffic signs. Some are quite worn. And we are not talking about traffic signs that are somewhere near Trutjeshoek, but about signs that hang above the highway.

This is a problem especially on the Utrecht Ring Road. The letters on many signs have peeled off, making the place names difficult to read or simply unreadable. This has been going on for several years now, and of course it's not getting any better.

However, Rijkswaterstaat is in no hurry to renew these traffic signs. In June last year, a spokesperson said that replacing the signs would depend on “budget, priority and planning.”

Motorists will have to be patient with poorly readable signs for almost another year https://t.co/RqtTX9DqxW — RTV Utrecht (@rtvutrecht) March 11, 2024

Apparently this priority is not that high, because the traffic signs have still not been replaced. This to the annoyance of VVD member André van Schie, deputy of the province of Utrecht. He has therefore once again asked the Rijkswaterstaat to take action and they are now finally going to solve the problem.

That means: they will replace the traffic signs in almost a year. “The plan is for the work to be carried out in the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025,” a spokesperson said. In other words: there is still no hurry. You just look on Google Maps to see which exit you should take.

Source: RTV Utrecht

Header photo: Google Maps (September 2023, so now even more difficult to read)

This article Illegible traffic signs remain illegible for the time being first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Illegible #traffic #signs #remain #illegible #time