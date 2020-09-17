In the village of Plekhanovo and the village of Fedorovka, houses built on illegally occupied plots were demolished. Dismantling events took place on Thursday 17 September.

According to the website of the city administration, seven buildings were demolished in places of compact residence of Roma. Four of them are in the village of Fedorovka and three in the village of Plekhanovo. It is planned to remove construction waste before October 1, the newspaper writes. “Tula Izvestia”…

A special technique was used in the work. The event was attended by employees of law enforcement agencies, medical services, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, emergency teams of resource supplying organizations. Also on the spot were representatives of the guardianship authorities, the commission for minors and the protection of their rights, units for minors of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tula.

The city administration notes that in 2016, on behalf of the governor, a coordination headquarters was created to resolve the situation in the Roma settlements. It is headed by the head of the city administration Dmitry Milyaev.