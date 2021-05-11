An unauthorized dump of household and construction waste was discovered during raids in the area of ​​the village of Fedorovka near Khabarovsk. This was reported by the press service of the Rosselkhoznadzor for the Khabarovsk Territory, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Magadan Region.

Employees of the department found on the on-farm road an accumulation of polyethylene, foam rubber, cardboard, plastic and glass containers, textiles, the remains of furniture and linoleum, as well as bags of garbage. The total area of ​​the landfill was 72.8 sq. m, writes IA AmurMedia…

The Rosselkhoznadzor notes that it is impossible to dump production and consumption waste on agricultural lands, since the garbage contains materials that are not capable of self-decomposition for tens or even hundreds of years (for example, plastic).

The materials of the check will be sent to the administration of the Khabarovsk region and the Khabarovsk interdistrict environmental prosecutor’s office.