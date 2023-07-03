About 8 kg of gold worth about 41 million rubles were seized from illegal circulation in Yakutia, reports on Monday, July 3, news agency SakhaNews with reference to the press service of the FSB department for the Republic of Sakha.

Precious metals in a large amount were transported by a resident of Ingushetia. Information about this was received by the operatives of the regional FSB. When checking the man’s car, law enforcement officers found 16 round objects. They were hidden in an integral part of the car.

As noted by IA YakutiaMedia, the attacker was not an employee of a gold mining company that has a license for the extraction, storage and transportation of precious metals. The detainee claimed to have found gold bars near the Kolyma federal highway when he was following the route from Ust-Nera to Magadan. Realizing the wrongfulness of his actions, he hid the gold in his car.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Illicit trafficking in amber, jade or other semi-precious stones, precious metals, precious stones or pearls). The seized gold will be turned into state revenue.