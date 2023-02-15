Massive illegal trafficking of waste in Europe and Italy, the suspects also laundered money in a football club

It is underway on the national territory, in particular in Lombardy, Piedmont and Calabria, and in Germany, one maxi joint operation between the Carabinieri Group for Environmental Protection and Ecological Transition of Milan and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) of Munich, in the framework of the investigations conducted by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Reggio Calabria Public Prosecutor’s Office .

The Judicial Authorities have long established a joint investigation team to shed light on the serious crimes relating to illicit waste traffickingwhich has developed in various European countries, together with a whirlwind tour of false billing and money laundering activities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

